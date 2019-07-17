#WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for tomorrow, July 18, 2019

Please refresh the page for updates!

posted July 17, 2019 at 10:17 pm by Manila Standard Digital July 17, 2019 at 10:17 pm

​ MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, Thursday, July 17, 2019 due to #FalconPH. This is a running list, refresh the page for updates. LUZON Pampanga - Mabalacat City - (preschool to prep; public and private) - Magalang - (preschool to prep; public and private) - Sasmuan (Barangays Batang 1st, Batang 2nd, Mabuanbuan, Malusac and Sebitanan) - (preschool to senior high school; public and private) Pangasinan - Bolinao - (all levels; public and private) - Burgos - (preschool; public and private) - Infanta - (preschool to elementary; public and private) - Mabini - (all levels; public and private) Romblon - Cajidiocan - (preschool to senior high school; public and private) - Calatrava - (all levels; public and private) - Municipality of Romblon - (all levels; public and private) This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates. (UPDATE as of 10:17 PM, July 17, 2019 PST)--- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, Thursday, July 17, 2019 due to #FalconPH. This is a running list, refresh the page for updates.- (preschool to prep; public and private)- (preschool to prep; public and private)- (preschool to senior high school; public and private)- (all levels; public and private)- (preschool; public and private)- (preschool to elementary; public and private)- (all levels; public and private)- (preschool to senior high school; public and private)- (all levels; public and private)- (all levels; public and private) This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.