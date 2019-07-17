WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for tomorrow, July 18, 2019

(UPDATE as of 10:17 PM, July 17, 2019 PST) MANILA, Philippines
--- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, Thursday, July 17, 2019 due to #FalconPH. This is a running list, refresh the page for updates.
LUZON
Pampanga
- Mabalacat City
- (preschool to prep; public and private)
- Magalang
- (preschool to prep; public and private)
- Sasmuan (Barangays Batang 1st, Batang 2nd, Mabuanbuan, Malusac and Sebitanan)
- (preschool to senior high school; public and private)
Pangasinan
- Bolinao
- (all levels; public and private)
- Burgos
- (preschool; public and private)
- Infanta
- (preschool to elementary; public and private)
- Mabini
- (all levels; public and private)
Romblon
- Cajidiocan
- (preschool to senior high school; public and private)
- Calatrava
- (all levels; public and private)
- Municipality of Romblon
- (all levels; public and private)
This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates.