Romualdez fetes 131 House allies, promises to work for ‘best Congress’

POSE FOR POSTERITY. Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, with former president and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and former First Gentleman Mike Arroyo, Pampanga Rep. Mikey Arroyo, Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. and former Pampanga Vice Governor Clayton Olalia (left) during the Thanksgiving Dinner Tuesday at Edsa Shangri-La Hotel. Ver Noveno

Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez. Ver Noveno

READ: Duterte supports Romualdez for VP