Duterte brushes off Iceland

NO EXIT. While President Rodrigo, arriving at the Jolo Airport in Mindanao Tuesday, mulls cutting diplomatic ties with Iceland (population 340,661)—whose land area is a little bigger than Mindanao (inset)—after it spearheaded a UN resolution to probe the administration’s deadly drug campaign, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. clarified Manila will not withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council or cut diplomatic links with Reykjavik. Malacañang Photo

