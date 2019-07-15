OFWs department in the works—Rody

posted July 15, 2019 at 01:20 am by MJ Blancaflor July 15, 2019 at 01:20 am

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to establish a department for migrant Filipino workers that will put Philippine-based recruitment agencies under government regulation. In a speech Friday night, Duterte said he had ordered Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to create the department by December. "That is why I will rush the department of OFWs under the supervision of government and without horrendous charges," Duterte said in his speech during the thanksgiving day for migrant workers in Camp Aguinaldo. "By December for the whole Philippines. Recruitment outside [government] will be banned." Meanwhile, six agencies under the Department of Labor and Employment, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President are likely to be "regrouped" under the new department that Duterte has vowed to open by December, the ACTS-OFW Coalition of Organizations said Sunday. "This is a dream coming true for our [workers]. We welcome the President's decision to finally establish a new department that will rigorously supervise the recruitment of Filipinos for jobs abroad so as to curb rampant abuse, said ACTS-OFW chairman Aniceto Bertiz III. "We are counting on the new department to carry out government policies, strategies and programs to protect and advance the rights and welfare of the growing number of Filipinos toiling outside the country." Duterte promised that the recruitment agencies for migrant workers will be found in a single department. "Just go there to make a deal. There will be a list, just choose," Duterte said. He said he had the power to create such department to prevent the abuse of Filipino workers abroad. READ: Villar files bill to look after OFWs affairs He said his administration had instituted reforms that led to the establishment of "one-stop" service centers for migrant workers. "Let me assure you that the government is also working hard to uphold your rights and protect your welfare," Duterte said. He promised to appoint more police attachés to the countries with a huge population of Filipino workers. Migrant workers may approach the police attachés whenever they encounter abuses abroad. Duterte also said he had maintained a diplomatic stance towards China to protect the welfare of the Filipinos working there. "China needs workers. The huge population cannot cope with the industrialization of the place. They want to produce more to make money, but they are short of workers," Duterte said. "That would explain to you the reason why I am careful in my dealings with China because there are many Filipinos there. Almost 400,000. "Other politicians want me to be hostile towards China. You know, I'm okay with that. But you know, I have to think of Filipinos everywhere. In every country with Filipinos, I'm careful. I am easily angered but when it comes to that, I keep my cool because there are so many Filipinos going abroad." Duterte has been criticized for his loan agreement with China and for his verbal agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping allowing Chinese fishermen within the country's exclusive economic zone. READ: Koko seeks creation of OFW department

