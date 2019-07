No case on Sino sea intrusions

POIGNANT REMEMBERING. Protesters led by the Akbayan Party-list march Tuesday to Mendiola between San Beda University and Centro Escolar University to stage a protest in the runup to The Hague ruling anniversary on July 12. The protesters are demanding that China be held accountable for the ramming incident at the Recto Bank last June 9. Norman Cruz

