3 power blocs go for Martin

Three powerful blocs in Congress are backing Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez as the “most logical choice” for speaker
of the House of Representatives.
Capiz Rep. Fredenil Castro, National Unity Party president, said the Leyte lawmaker is the top choice of their constituents in the legislative districts.
While all of the candidates for the speakership are deserving, Romualdez spells the difference as the most logical choice for the top House post, he said.
Romualdez is well-respected because of his vast experience in public service and private sector governance, the Capiz lawmaker said.
He also cited the results of a recent survey showing Romualdez was the top choice.
Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, belonging to the 54-strong Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc., said Romualdez has the support of his colleagues to be the next speaker.
Over 160 members of the House of Representatives have already signed a manifesto of support for Romualdez, he said.
President Rodrigo Duterte may have a change of mind and eventually endorse Romualdez once he could validate the manifesto of support.
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan believes Romualdez could make it to the speakership.
He said Romualdez is an Ivy League school graduate, with a Bachelor in Arts in Government from Cornell University and special studies in Administration and Management from Harvard University.
Also, Romualdez is a lawyer, banker and economist, and a three-term member of the House of Representatives.
“Congressman Martin is primus inter pares material in Congress,” Salceda said.
He said Romualdez could help the President achieved his goals under his speakership.
“Rep. Martin Romualdez as a speaker is good for the economy as well as the economic and business leaders concerned,” he said.
Based on the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD Inc.) survey conducted in June, Romualdez was the people’s choice for speaker 30 percent,
followed by Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano with 23 percent.
Ex-House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez got the third spot with 18 percent, while Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco had 14 percent.
Romualdez is also the Philippine Constitution Association president.
