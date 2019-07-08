Seek global aid, ward off China —Gordon

posted July 08, 2019 at 01:35 am by Macon Ramos-Araneta July 08, 2019 at 01:35 am

China' for intimidating nations, including those who claim territories in the West Philippine Sea. "China is sort of a bully and arrogant. They don't mind the game of intimidation," he said. Gordon said the Philippines should also seek help from other countries, such as Israel, Japan and Korea. On Sunday, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) mocked President Rodrigo Duterte for daring the United States to fire the first shot against China in a speech Friday, saying the statement was a demonstrated of his "double-sided subservience." President challenged Washington to fire the first shot against Beijing amid public criticism of his soft stance over the recent maritime disputes with China. "Now I said, bring your aircraft and vessels there in China, fire the first shot and we'll be at the back," Duterte said in his speech, saying he will be glad to do the next attack. "We have the RP-US pact, then let us honor it. Do you want trouble? Okay let's do it," he added, referring to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. READ: Cusi pushes China oil deal READ: China's 'friendly' warning: Explore oil in WPS and court trouble The Philippines should seek help from international organizations rather than ask for assistance from the United States to protect the country's sovereignty over territories in the West Philippine Sea, a key administration ally in the Senate said Sunday. "What we should do is resort to diplomacy, go to ICJ (International Court of Justice), go to International Maritime Organization," said Senator Richard Gordon in an interview over radio dzBB. Gordon said the Philippines could ask the United States to help by way of the Mutual Defense Treaty, but said the US has a history of veering away from battle, as they did in World War II, making them undependable. Despite Japanese aggression at the time, the Americans only joined the war when its naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was attacked in December 1941, he said. Gordon slammed China' for intimidating nations, including those who claim territories in the West Philippine Sea. "China is sort of a bully and arrogant. They don't mind the game of intimidation," he said. Gordon said the Philippines should also seek help from other countries, such as Israel, Japan and Korea. On Sunday, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) mocked President Rodrigo Duterte for daring the United States to fire the first shot against China in a speech Friday, saying the statement was a demonstrated of his "double-sided subservience." READ: Duterte dares US: Fire shot at China Speaking in an engagement in Leyte Friday, President challenged Washington to fire the first shot against Beijing amid public criticism of his soft stance over the recent maritime disputes with China. "Now I said, bring your aircraft and vessels there in China, fire the first shot and we'll be at the back," Duterte said in his speech, saying he will be glad to do the next attack. "We have the RP-US pact, then let us honor it. Do you want trouble? Okay let's do it," he added, referring to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. In a statement, the CPP said Duterte made another "faulty argument" that the only option for Manila to defend its claimed territory and exclusive economic zone is to head into a "losing war" with China or have the US military wage the war for the country. "As pointed out by so many experts in international relations, academics and commentators, there is a wide range of political, diplomatic and military measures that the country can take to assert its rights recognized under the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas," it said. Duterte "only makes the 'no option but war' to justify his kowtowing to China and his refusal to take action against Chinese incursions in Philippine seas which violate the country's sovereign rights," the CPP said. "Duterte is making himself look foolish by his public dare for the US to fire the first shot against China and that he will back it," the CPP continued. "Indeed, Duterte is demonstrating clearly his double-sided subservience," it added. Although the Chief Executive's dare is a "potshot against those who question his subservience to China," the CPP believes Duterte is also "painting himself a charlatan by making people believe that the only other option is to turn the country into a US protectorate." The CPP then reminded the public that both the US and China are "imperialist superpowers" whose geopolitical policies are not in line with anything but their own interests. "The Filipino people must unite and act to defend the country's national sovereignty, first and foremost, by ousting the national traitor Duterte," the CPP said.

