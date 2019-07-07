Romualdez eyes growth 'roadmap'

posted July 07, 2019 at 12:50 am by Maricel Cruz July 07, 2019 at 12:50 am

Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez has vowed to mobilize the 18th Congress into crafting a roadmap that will complement, through legislation, President Rodrigo Duterte's war against poverty. Romualdez, one of the leading contenders in the race for House Speaker, said Saturday the roadmap must spell out the legislative measures and funding requirements needed to realize Duterte's vision of reducing poverty incidence by almost a half before his term ends in 2022. "We are winning the war against criminality and terrorism. We are one of the fast-growing economies in Asia. It is time now to focus more on the President's war against poverty," said Romualdez, a lawyer and president of the Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa). "The 18th Congress must step up to the plate. Lifting Filipinos out of poverty is the top priority of President Duterte in the next three years and we need everybody’s support for this mission,” he added. Romualdez, president of Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, noted the President had succeeded in reducing poverty by mid-term of his six-year term, but his programs and policies needed to be institutionalized to ensure poverty rate would be cut down to just 14 percent by 2022. “The numbers now are good. All poverty indicators are at an all-time low. We just need to stay on the course and make sure that all the programs and policies are in place for the next phase of the war against poverty,” said Romualdez. Romualdez cited the latest survey of the Philippine Statistics Authority which shows the number of Filipinos living below the poverty line was reduced in the first semester of 2018. This, according to the National Economic and Development Authority, was largely because of improvements in the quality of employment in the past three years since the last poverty survey in 2015, as well as the expansion in government social services. The PSA report said the nationwide poverty incidence fell to 21 percent in the first half of 2018 compared to 27.6 percent in the first half of 2015. Romualdez said even self-rated poverty was down, with the number of Filipinos who considered themselves poor hitting a new record low of 38 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations. The figure, which translates to some 9.5 million families, is 12 points below the 50 percent recorded in December 2018, and 4 points below the previous record low of 42 percent in September 2016 and March 2018. “Our people are slowly realizing, through direct experience, the benefits of our economic growth. If we can sustain this, the goal of transforming the Philippines into an upper middle-income by 2022 is achievable," Romualdez said. To win the war against poverty, Romualdez said the 18th Congress must work closely with Cabinet officials and agree to a common roadmap for the two branches of government to work on. He welcomed the proposal for President Duterte to sign an executive order creating a task force that seeks to eradicate hunger in the country by 2030. The creation of the Zero Hunger Inter-Agency Task Force was among the agenda tackled during the Cabinet meeting in Malacañan Palace on Monday night. According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who presented the proposed EO, the new task force would formulate a national food policy to ensure the attainment of zero hunger and poverty eradication, consistent with the 2017-2022 Philippine Development Plan. The plan is to reduce hunger by 25 percent two-and-a-half years after the EO is issued. Target includes cutting hunger incidence by half in five years after the issuance of the EO, and by 75 percent within seven-and-a-half years. According to Nograles, the task force would rationalize existing domestic laws, decrees, policies and issuances pertinent to the alleviation of hunger and poverty, consistent with international laws and treaty obligations; identify and ensure the institutional responsibilities of concerned government agencies. Meanwhile, more than five years after Typhoon ''Yolanda,'' Romualdez said Leyte was not only back on its feet but on its way to full recovery. Leyte’s impressive recovery attributed to President Duterte’s “no-nonsense” approach in rushing the rehabilitation and recovery projects in the province, he said.“President Duterte was very instrumental in fast-tracking the recovery post Yolanda. Now, it’s my turn to help him realize his vision for the country through legislation,” said Romualdez after attending the inauguration of the Ormoc Airport Development Project late afternoon Friday. Romualdez joined Duterte in the inauguration rites for the P34-million airport rehabilitation project, which included the renovation of the terminal building as well as the construction of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines administration building. “President Duterte, when he was still Davao City mayor, was the first to rush aid to Leyte when Yolanda ravaged our province more than five years ago. We have not forgotten this, and we will be forever grateful for his concern to our people,” Romualdez said. “This airport project is an example how his no-nonsense approach in governance prompted officials to rush the completion of projects in Leyte,” the lawmaker said. Senator Bong Go, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino, Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres, Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez and other officials attended the event graced by the President. The terminal improvements in Ormoc started in February 2018 and were completed end of May last year. The airport’s total area expanded from 150 square meters to 1,350 sqm., accommodating more passengers and larger aircraft. In 2018, the Ormoc Airport catered to over 1,200 passengers and accommodated more than 80,000 aircraft operations. Aside from the Ormoc airport development project, Romualdez said President Duterte also approved the allocation of P716 million for the Tacloban Airport terminal building construction project. Under the DOTr’s original timetable, the terminal building construction is up for bidding in June this year. The target is to complete the full development of the city’s airport within the term of Duterte. The transportation department backed the development of the city’s airport, considering that it is the seventh busiest airport in the country with 1.2 million passengers last year. In 2018, the DOTr released P264.93 million to finance asphalt overlays, a newly designed parking area, shore protection, and site development for the new terminal building, including the construction of a perimeter fence. For 2019, the approved budget is P50 million to support the multi-year implementation of control tower and operation building construction. “The administration of President Duterte is not only focused on rehabilitation and recovery projects for Leyte. He also wanted to make sure that no more lives will be in peril when calamity strikes the province,” Romualdez said. The President, he pointed out, has also allocated P9.62 billion for the Leyte tide embankment project, which has been dubbed as the "Great Wall of Leyte." The ambitious project is part of the Build Back Better policy of the Government's Program on Rehabilitation and Recovery from Super Typhoon Yolanda to build safer cities/communities. The project involves building a four-meter high structure which covers a length of about 27.3 kilometers stretching from the shoreline of Barangay Diit of Tacloban City passing through the entire shoreline of the Municipality of Palo, Leyte and ending up to Barangay Ambao of Tanauan, Leyte. The tide embankment project aims to protect 30,800 houses and establishments of Yolanda-affected areas in Tacloban–Palo-Tanauan from future similar storm surges and to prevent casualties.

