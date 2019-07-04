Coup? Rody to bow only to AFP-PNP desires

posted July 04, 2019 at 01:40 am by Nathaniel Mariano July 04, 2019 at 01:40 am

PRESIDENTIAL SALUTE. President Rodrigo Duterte leads officers Tuesday in coming to attention during the 72nd Philippine Air Force Anniversary at the Villamor Air Base as the Philippine National Anthem is being played. The President expressed hope the modernization program of the Philippine Air Force would be completed before he steps down in 2022. Malacañang Photo READ: Rody: Impeach me, I jail you President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said the military would not have to stage a coup to overthrow him, but simply ask him to leave office “over a cup of coffee.”Speaking during the 72nd founding anniversary of the Philippine Air Force in Pasay City, the President said members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, who are no longer happy with his governance, could simply ask him to step down. “I know that the Armed Forces and the Police will have to decide one day somehow. Do not do it please during my term,” President Duterte said. “I told you before [what] all [of] you have to do if you don’t want me, do not bring your weapons and mechanized armor there. Just call me and we’ll have coffee and I am ready to say, ‘It’s yours for the taking’,” he added. This was not the first time that the President said he would bow to the desires of the military. In May, Duterte said he would rather step down than face a military uprising. “I told you, Army, Navy, Air Force, even [PNP chief Oscar] Albayalde if you stand up together now, I am resigning. Don’t stage a coup d’etat, you’re just wasting your time. If you don’t want me, I’ll step down,” Duterte said. “Why would you have to shoot at each other? I will not allow the Presidential Security Group to engage in it. That’s nonsense,” he continued. “You don’t want me? Fine. I’ll just go home, just have the woman president. If she’s good, then there’s no problem,” the President added, referring to Vice President Leni Robredo. “Do not nurture personal loyalty to me. I don’t need it. I was elected by the people. You have your mandate. So, if you think I do not deserve to be there. Just tell me, I’d be happy to oblige. I’m tired after all,” he said, reminding them to be loyal to the country instead. “Do not go into such stupid thing coup d’etat... You’re wasting your time. Just talk to me. And if you think that you are right, I will agree with you, I will go home,” he said, even urging them to connive with his vocal critic, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who had staged two coup attempts against then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Sought for comment, AFP spokesman Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said Duterte’s statement was just one of his “random” remarks.“As early as the first Joint AFP-PNP Command Conference that he presided upon his assumption of office and in several other instances after that, he has conveyed that same message to the security forces,” Arevalo said. “That was a random remark on the part of the President and Commander-in-Chief, in so far as the AFP is concerned,” he added. Aside from appealing to the military and police forces, Duterte also called on the courts to stop issuing injunctions for criminal cases. “I hope you will stop the practice of issuing injunctions, especially for criminal cases. Do not do that as a matter of course,” the President said in the same speech. The President said there has to be clear and convincing evidence before judges issue injunctions and writs of mandamus. Arevalo said the AFP, is a professional institution composed of servicemen and women who are patriots loyal to the Constitution and the duly constituted authorities. Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde said there was no coup being planned against the Duterte administration. Albayalde said he did not know where the President obtained information about a supposed coup plot. READ: Impeach-filing not a crime—Palace

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.