Monday July 1, 2019

Angat water inches up but remains low

posted July 01, 2019 at 01:35 am by  Rio N. Araja
Monsoon rains brought by tropical depression “Egay” raised the water elevation of Angat Dam, which supplies 97 percent of Metro Manila’s water, the weather bureau said Sunday.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, water level at the dam reached 158.64 meters, up from Saturday’s 157.96 meters. This was still below the critical level of 160 meters, however, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

The low level at the dam has led to water service interruptions in Metro Manila, where two private concessionaires are grappling with the supply shortage.

As water level reached its critical level on June 20, the National Water Resources Board reduced the water allocation for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and its concessionaires, Maynilad Water Services and Manila Water.

Weather forecasters said more rains were expected Sunday as Egay enhances the southwest monsoon.

Egay sped up slight while moving over the Philippine Sea east of Northern Luzon on Sunday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m., the center of Egay was estimated at 545 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph, it was moving west-northwest at 30 kph.

While Egay is not expected to make landfall, it will continue to bring monsoon rains.

The southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro provinces, Romblon and Northern Palawan. 

Topics: tropical depression 'Egay' , Angat Dam , Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration , National Water Resources Board , Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System

