We won't fail you, Romualdezes tell Leyteños

SO HELP YOU GOD. House Speaker candidate and 1st District of Leyte Congressman Martin Romualdez (right) and his wife Yedda, newly elected Tingog Party-list Representative take their oath of office before Barangay 54 Tacloban City Chairman Cyril Malinao during the-oath taking ceremony of elected officials of the 1st Distrct of Leyte at the Price Mansion in Tacloban City Saturday. Ver Noveno

