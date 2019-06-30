We won't fail you, Romualdezes tell Leyteños

Tacloban City—Newly-elected Leyte lawmakers Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and wife-Tingog Party-list Congresswoman Yedda Marie Romualdez along with Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez thanked their supporters in the midterm elections after they were sworn into office Saturday at the Price Mansion here.
Romualdez, president of the Philippine Constitution Association and Lakas-CMD party, vowed to keep his election promise of serving Leytenos to the best of his abilities.
“I would not be here without you. It’s an honor and privilege to be back to serve you. Leyte is my top, my first priority. You are the reason why I stand here,” said the returning Leyte solon after the newly elected officials took their oath before Tacloban Barangay 54 chairman Cyril Malinao.
“So I won’t fail you, I will do my best. I honor you as I honor God. I will serve you faithfully,” said Romualdez, adding they were humbled by the honor given to them by the voting public.
“I just want to tell you this, I will never get tired of serving you… This is my dream, my objective, my vision, we will make Leyte First the number one,” Romualdez said while urging his constituents to support them as they would continue their legislative works in the 18th Congress.
“Leyte is number one in my heart, in my mind,” added Romualdez, a strong contender for the post of House Speaker.
In a brief speech, Rep. Yedda Romualdez also reiterated her gratitude to the support they received from the people of Eastern Visayas and across the country.
During the election, Tingog campaigned to be the voice for regional development in Congress.
“I am very happy to see you all after the campaign. What I can say is thank you very much,” said Yedda, who headed the House committee on accounts in the 17th Congress.
Meanwhile, returning Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez, who took his oath of office before barangay chairman Alden Villarmino, disclosed to the local media he would “strengthen the social services” in the city.
“We’ll look at the present set up and target…There will be changes in everything that need changes,” said the mayor.
