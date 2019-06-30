Arroyo takes new job in Pampanga

Outgoing House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who represented Pampanga’s 2nd district for nine consecutive years, is the consultant of newly-elected Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, who succeeded his mother.
Pineda’s mother will also take over the post as vice governor vacated by her son.
On the sidelines of the oath taking of Pampanga government officials on Saturday, Arroyo, a former president, told reporters: “I will not leave the Pampanga government. Of course, it’s because governor Pineda offered me the job. I want to make sure the incoming officials are good with him.”
For the new governor, who said he would give priority to health and education, having a former president and lawmaker as a consultant was a great honor.
He said: “I guess in the history of the Philippines I am lucky; no one has ever had a consultant who was a former President and House Speaker.