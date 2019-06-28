Pinoy boat just ‘sideswiped,' no ramming victim—Duterte

posted June 28, 2019 at 01:40 am by Nathaniel Mariano June 28, 2019 at 01:40 am

With PNA READ: PH-China joint probe avoids poaching issue READ: Joint probe gets Rody's go-ahead READ: Palace, DFA clash over joint probe of boat ramming READ: China broaches joint probe on boat ramming President Rodrigo Duterte continued to play down the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat in the Recto Bank, suggesting Wednesday night that it had merely been “sideswiped” by a Chinese vessel on June 9. Speaking to members of the Presidential Security Group on Wednesday evening, the President said most of his men agreed that the FB Gem-Vir 1was just sideswiped before it sank, leaving 22 Filipino fishermen in open water for hours before they were rescued by a Vietnamese vessel. “You know, the collision of those two boats, that is a mere maritime accident or incident. You do not react violently [to that],” Duterte said. “As a matter of fact, almost all of us [in the administration] we have agreed that [the Filipinos’ boat] was sideswiped. It wasn’t rammed [on purpose]. If it was rammed, it would have sunk to the bottom [of the sea],” he added. The President said nobody was hurt because the boat, just like cars in a road accident, was only sideswiped. “Now you’re saying that it was done on purpose, then let us have an investigation... But that is no reason to go to war. You can’t say, ‘Send your ships there.’ Why would I send it there over a mere maritime [incident]?” he said. “No one was stabbed, no one was shot. It was just an accident, and [they were] abandoned,” Duterte added. The Palace previously said the Philippine Coast Guard, Maritime Industry Authority, and the Philippine Navy were tasked to investigate the Recto Bank incident. The concerned agencies have handed the preliminary results of the investigation to the President. But the President said he awaits the results of the Beijing-conducted investigation. “I’m hiding the final report because I want to see the report of China,” he said. The Palace said the government will prosecute in accordance with the country’s law the Chinese nationals involved in the “sideswiping” incident. “If they were found to have violations, [then] we will prosecute. That’s my answer to that,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said. Senator Panfilo Lacson on Thursday backed President Duterte’s call for the United States and other Western countries to help the Philippines make a stand against China and claim its territories in the disputed South China Sea. In a statement, Lacson said Duterte’s call on western allies to help check on China in the West Philippine Sea is “proper” given the prevailing circumstances, contrary to critics’ claims that such move is a “sure formula” for war.“Maintaining the balance of power in the WPS will prevent rather than ignite a war. Why? No two superpowers would go to war in this day and age of nuclear technology for the simple reason of its ‘zero-sum’ outcome,” Lacson said. Duterte challenged the United States, Great Britain, and France to “assemble” and help the country assert its claim over the WPS after clearly being frustrated by criticism that he has failed to confront China over its aggression in the contested waters. Lacson also said it is a good development that the President has corrected himself by saying he cannot prevent incursions of foreign fishing vessels within the country’s exclusive economic zone. “Because even if he wants to, we don’t have the capability nor the capacity to do it, not to mention that the arbitral ruling is unenforceable in the first place; and that the Philippines merely exercises sovereign right, not sovereignty over the areas within the EEZ,” Lacson said. “I agree with the President in this regard. Having said that, to allow is not the same as not being able to prevent,” he added. Duterte has reiterated that he has no way of stopping China from fishing within the EEZ because the latter has insisted its claims on the area despite the arbitral ruling in favor of the Philippines. “We cannot drive them away because they have insisted that is theirs. We filed a case against China during the time of Aquino, which was right. We won and the arbitral court ruled ‘that belongs to the Philippines,” Duterte said. Despite the arbitral ruling, Duterte said the Philippines was not given sovereignty and that no country in the world has sovereignty over their EEZ.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.