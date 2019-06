Rody assured of united House

IN SYNC. Leyte Rep.-elect Martin Romualdez (right), a top contender for the post of House Speaker, assures President Rodrigo Duterte of a unified House of Representatives and the timely passage of the latter’s legislative agenda in the 18th Congress, particularly the national budget if given the opportunity to lead the House.

