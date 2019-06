Water board keeps Metro allocation

RAIN, RAIN, COME TODAY. A maintenance worker at the Marikina Elementary School in Marikina City cleans Thursday 32 units of plastic drums as rain-catching facilities for the school’s students amid rotational water service interruptions. Manny Palmero

RAIN, RAIN, COME TODAY. Menacing clouds in the national capital region’s pitch darkness sky threaten the metropolis with an impending tropical depression, one of the few to start browbeating the country which averages 21 cyclones per annum. Sonny Espiritu

READ: ‘Dodong’ manna from heaven amid water crisis

READ: MWSS option: Pump out water from Angat Dam