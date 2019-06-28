Agriculture head offers to resign

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol tendered his courtesy resignation following reports of supposed plans to transfer him to the Mindanao Development Authority, Senator-elect Christopher Go said.
Speaking to Palace reporters, Go said the Agriculture chief sent his courtesy resignation to President Rodrigo Duterte.
“With the best interest of the Department of Agriculture and its stakeholders in mind, may I request that I be relieved from my present position as Secretary of Agriculture and reassigned to whichever agency you believe I will be effective, including the Mindanao Development Authority or MinDA,” Piñol said in his letter, a copy of which was read to the media by Go.
“I am a loyal friend and supporter and I will always make sure that I will be able to contribute to the implementation of your priority programs in the last three years,” Piñol added.
“It seems he [Piñol] thinks that he could no longer be effective in his position,” Go said. “You know, the President is really sensitive to this position especially that his [Duterte] legacy in the next three years depends on it and he puts great importance to agriculture.”
“He [Piñol] recommended three undersecretaries to run the office for the next 30 days. He is willing to accept the decision of the President should he be reassigned to MinDA,” Go added.
The three undersecretaries recommended by Piñol are Ariel Cayanan, Waldo Carpio, and Francisco Villano.
READ: Cabinet purge in the offing
READ: PACC clears DA chief Piñol of corruption allegations