Romualdez bid gains steam

Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez

SUPPORT SHOWN. Candidate for House Speaker Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez fields questions from national media at a brief news conference during a caucus for party coalition with more than 40 congressmen from the Nacionalista Party, PDP-Laban, Independent, Liberal Party, Nationalist People’s Coalition, National Unity Party and Lakas-CMD at the Seda Hotel in Quezon City. Ver Noveno