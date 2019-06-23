Romualdez hails Duterte siblings' win

President Duterte and Romualdez made a joint visit to the Philippine Army 8th Infantry Division at Camp General Vicente Lukban in Catbalogan City, Samar to award nine wounded soldiers in a military hospital there and consult soldiers about their concerns. On Thursday, Romualdez held separate meetings with Sara and Pulong in Davao City before Thursday’s oath-taking. READ: Romualdez seeks more funds for AFP modern plan Speakership candidate and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez has congratulated the children of President Rodrigo Duterte led by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and other newly-elected officials of Davao City who took their oath of office last Friday. Romualdez, upon the invitation of Mayor Duterte, graced the event at the plenary hall of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Building in Davao City where President Duterte delivered his congratulatory speech. “Congratulations to the newly elected officials of Davao City; sincerely wish everyone—especially Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, Vice Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte, and First District Rep. Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte—continued success, wisdom, and discernment in order to serve their city and its people well,” said Romualdez, a lawyer and banker. “I am honored to witness and celebrate with you during your oath-taking. With everyone’s impeccable credentials in public service, alam kong magpapatuloy ang #malasakit niyo sa Davao while ensuring its continued progress. Again, congratulations on your well-deserved win” Romualdez, president of the Philippine Constitution Association and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, added. Sara and Pulong both won by a landslide victory while Baste ran unopposed in his first government post. Other officials who took their oath included Marino Party-list Rep.-elect Carlo Lisandro Gonzalez, Davao City Rep. Vincent Garcia, and Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab. The administering officers were Judge Jill Rose Jaugan-Lo and Judge Rufino Ferraris.Mayor Duterte urged all elected officials to work hand in hand to reach their dreams of becoming the best performing region in the country. During the oath-taking, well-placed sources said President Duterte called Romualdez “Speaker” again in several instances in front of Senator-elect Christoper Go, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, businessman Sammy Uy, and Carlos Gonzales. Last Wednesday,at Camp General Vicente Lukban in Catbalogan City, Samar to award nine wounded soldiers in a military hospital there and consult soldiers about their concerns. On Thursday, Romualdez held separate meetings with Sara and Pulong in Davao City before Thursday’s oath-taking. READ: Sara wants ML lifted in Davao prior December sked

