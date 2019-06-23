Sayyaf frees 9 hostages, finds them 'worthless'

posted June 23, 2019

Abu Sayyaf bandits released Friday night nine captives abducted off Sabah known to be Badjaos, local authorities in Talipao, Sulu confirmed on Saturday. Talipao police chief Maj. Napoleon Lango said their personnel were on foot patrol along Kahawa village when they spotted a group of nine individuals walking on the same road. The group approached the officers and identified themselves as Badjaos allegedly abducted by suspected Abu Sayyaf members off Sabah last June 18. The victims said they were fishing off Lahad Datu in Malaysia when they were snatched by armed men on board two motorized pump boats. Suspectedknown to be Badjaos, local authorities in Talipao, Sulu confirmed on Saturday. Talipao police chief Maj. Napoleon Lango said their personnel were on foot patrol along Kahawa village when they spotted a group of nine individuals walking on the same road. The group approached the officers and identified themselves asoff Sabah last June 18. The victims said they were fishing off Lahad Datu in Malaysia when they were snatched by armed men on board two motorized pump boats.The Singapore Straits Times said the Sulu police identified the nine men, aged between 17 and 60, as Malaysians but the Sabah police said they were “Sama-Bajau” from the Philippines. Lango said the abductors released them when they discovered the nine had no money “or anything to give as ransom.” READ: Terror suspect falls; ASG abducts 10

