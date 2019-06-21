Kapa members hold noise barrage in bid to ‘operate, share blessings’

posted June 21, 2019 at 01:45 am by Rio N. Araja June 21, 2019 at 01:45 am

SALE DOWN THE RIVER. Hundreds of KAPA members participate in a Unity Walk along Elliptical Road to show their support to the KAPA Ministry while blowing their whistles Thursday. Manny Palmero READ: ‘Kapa in large-scale estafa’ About 5,000 members of Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. on Thursday staged a noise barrage outside the Quezon Memorial Circle to dramatize their appeal to allow them to “operate and share their blessings.”Danilo Mangahas, convenor of the Ahon Sa Kahirapan Movement, also spearheaded a unity walk along Visayas Avenue in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. He told reporters the operation of the Kapa Community was not illegal. “Our lawyers are now addressing the suits filed against Kapa,” Mangahas said. “We are calling on President Rodrigo Duterte to allow us to operate so we could help the poor and share our blessings.” According to the Kapa organizers, the Quezon City government refused to grant Kapa a permit to hold a prayer rally and a noise barrage inside the Quezon Memorial Circle.A source said the Office of the Secretary to the Mayor received instructions not to allow Kapa members to hold a “peaceful” prayer vigil. On June 12, the Kapa members held a prayer rally inside the park. Simultaneous prayer rallies were also held yesterday in General Santos City and Tagum City in Mindanao. READ: Kapa scheme a scam—watchdog

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.