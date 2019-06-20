15 men storm hospital, kill ex-mayor

Cebu City—Police have started an investigation of the quirky killing Tuesday night of former Medellin town mayor Ricardo Ramirez, arrested in 2017 for illegal arms possession and drug paraphernalia, while under hospital arrest at the Bogo-Medellin Medical Center in his town. Police said at least 15 armed men stormed the private hospital, disarmed the jail guard detailed outside the 55-year-old Ramirez’s room and destroyed the door. In a related incident: • A Sangguniang Bayan member in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte, was shot dead while driving his jeepney loaded with students at 6 a.m. Wednesday.The Sindangan Municipal Police Office identified the victim as Cicero Dalangan Gurrea, 59, an incumbent municipal councilor who topped the 2019 elections. In Cebu, the Provincial Police Office public information officer Eleveo Marquez said in Bisaya: “They [the gunmen] disarmed the guard on watch and told the medical personnel and others to lay flat on the floor. They took the nurse and asked her to show them where the room Ricky Ramirez was being detained When the gunmen entered the room, Ramirez ran to the toilet but was cornered and shot dead, Marquez said. Ramirez, who served for nine years until 2016, was originally detained in prison but he was later granted hospital arrest after suffering from chest pains, according to prison records.