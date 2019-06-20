ALL SECTIONS
Thursday June 20, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

15 men storm hospital, kill ex-mayor

posted June 20, 2019 at 01:40 am by  Manila Standard
Cebu City—Police have started an investigation of the quirky killing Tuesday night of former Medellin town mayor Ricardo Ramirez, arrested in 2017 for illegal arms possession and drug paraphernalia, while under hospital arrest at the Bogo-Medellin Medical Center in his town.

Police said at least 15 armed men stormed the private hospital, disarmed the jail guard detailed outside the 55-year-old Ramirez’s room and destroyed the door.

In a related incident:

• A Sangguniang Bayan member in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte, was shot dead while driving

his jeepney loaded with students at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Sindangan Municipal Police Office identified the victim as Cicero Dalangan Gurrea, 59, an incumbent municipal councilor who topped the 2019 elections.

In Cebu, the Provincial Police Office public information officer Eleveo Marquez said in Bisaya: “They [the gunmen] disarmed the guard on watch and told the medical personnel and others to lay flat on the floor. They took the nurse and asked her to show them where the room Ricky Ramirez was being detained 

When the gunmen entered the room, Ramirez ran to the toilet but was cornered and shot dead, Marquez said.

Ramirez, who served for nine years until 2016, was originally detained in prison but he was later granted hospital arrest after suffering from chest pains, according to prison records.

Topics: Ricardo Ramirez , Sindangan Municipal Police Office , Cicero Dalangan Gurrea

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard