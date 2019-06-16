5,000 TNVS drivers urged to grab offer for new slots

posted June 16, 2019 at 12:40 am by Manila Standard June 16, 2019 at 12:40 am

Ride-hailing service giant Grab Philippines said Saturday the 5,000 deactivated transport network vehicle services (TNVS) accounts should have taken advantage of the 10,000 new slots opened by the government’s Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. READ: Grab updates ride policy, bares fine on erring drivers, passengers In an interview on Dobol B sa News TV, heard nationwide, Grab Philippines spokesperson Nicka Hosaka said some 3,000 TNVS out of the 8,000 TNVS scheduled for deactivation last week were spared since they submitted proper documentation. The 5,000 deactivated accounts were encouraged to re-apply for the 10,000 new slots opened by the LTFRB to fill the 65,000 TNVS supply cap. According to Hosaka, a former legal counsel for Shopee and a former chief of staff of one of the commissioners of the Philippine Competition Commission, there were some 45,000 active TNVS drivers in its system.Grab Philippines earlier announced it would deactivate at least 8,000 TNVS by June 10 for failing to submit proof of provisional authority to operate from the LTFRB. Since January this year, Grab Philippines said it had deactivated 15,000 TNVS for not complying with the required documents. READ: Gee, thanks, LTFRB

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.