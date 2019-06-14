World’s sexiest woman
If you have not, you surely will now—she has pulled good reasons to turn heads post her Miss Universe title in 2012 at the 61st Annual Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, only seven years ago: on screen in acting roles, and on Instagram as an eye-popping influencer who’s not shy of flashing what observers describe as some serious skin. Now the 27-year-old beauty queen, who made head turns when she won the Miss Rhode island USA competition, the first pageant she entered, is turning heads at magazine stands, gracing the cover of Maxim as the newly crowned ‘World’s Sexiest Woman.’ Born Olivia Frances Culpo, the American model and actress became the first winner from the United States since Brook Lee in 1997. You will note that her latest title on the magazine’s most recent cover, and with the portfolio and visual presence she takes pride in, will direct you to the reasons for turning heads: • Olivia Culpo was recently given the top spot on Maxim’s Hot 100 list for 2019. • She’s a former Miss Universe winner, seasoned cello player, and restaurant owner. • In the past, she has been linked to celebrities like Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, and Zedd. If you have not heard of Olivia Culpo before, you’ll definitely hear about her now. Culpo, who had graced magazines from Esquire to Cosmopolitan, had been given the top spot on Maxim’s 2019 Hot 100 list, making her the magazine’s pick for the sexiest woman in the world. Following her Miss USA win, Culpo told The Daily Free Press, Boston University’s student newspaper, that she would not be returning to college, though “it will always be a big part of [her] past.” Later, in a 2018 interview with Haute Living, she said she was never a big fan of college culture, explaining, “My parents never made me feel guilty about going to college and how expensive it was because they’re the best, but it made me feel weird, knowing that it was so expensive [and the students around me were wasting their parents’ money by partying].”