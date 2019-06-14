Have you heard of Olivia Culpo before? The sophisticated cello player? The restaurant owner?

If you have not, you surely will now—she has pulled good reasons to turn heads post her Miss Universe title in 2012 at the 61st Annual Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, only seven years ago: on screen in acting roles, and on Instagram as an eye-popping influencer who’s not shy of flashing what observers describe as some serious skin. Now the 27-year-old beauty queen, who made head turns when she won the Miss Rhode island USA competition, the first pageant she entered, is turning heads at magazine stands, gracing the cover of Maxim as the newly crowned ‘World’s Sexiest Woman.’ Born Olivia Frances Culpo, the American model and actress became the first winner from the United States since Brook Lee in 1997. You will note that her latest title on the magazine’s most recent cover, and with the portfolio and visual presence she takes pride in, will direct you to the reasons for turning heads: • Olivia Culpo was recently given the top spot on Maxim’s Hot 100 list for 2019. • She’s a former Miss Universe winner, seasoned cello player, and restaurant owner. • In the past, she has been linked to celebrities like Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, and Zedd. If you have not heard of Olivia Culpo before, you’ll definitely hear about her now. Culpo, who had graced magazines from Esquire to Cosmopolitan, had been given the top spot on Maxim’s 2019 Hot 100 list, making her the magazine’s pick for the sexiest woman in the world. Following her Miss USA win, Culpo told The Daily Free Press, Boston University’s student newspaper, that she would not be returning to college, though “it will always be a big part of [her] past.” Later, in a 2018 interview with Haute Living, she said she was never a big fan of college culture, explaining, “My parents never made me feel guilty about going to college and how expensive it was because they’re the best, but it made me feel weird, knowing that it was so expensive [and the students around me were wasting their parents’ money by partying].”She shared the news of her latest win to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a snap of the cover along with a caption expressing her excitement over the milestone. The cover shows the celebrity clad in a silk robe, and lacy briefs, with a flimsy tie the only thing saving her from Instagram’s no-nudity policy. “I’ve always looked at the Maxim Hot 100 with admiration,” she squirted in the caption, revealing she drew inspiration from the ‘smart and successful’ women who had graced the cover before her. According to Yahoo, the post is sitting just shy of 100,000 likes just hours after being posted, and has attracted a slew of congratulatory comments. “Congrats Olivia!!” wrote one fan, while another said, “You. Are. Such. A. Babe.” Maxim release their ‘Hot 100’ list every year, and crowned Kate Upton the ‘world’s sexiest’ in 2018, while Hailey Baldwin—now Hailey Bieber—topped the list in 2017. The former beauty queen originally appeared in the public eye as a pageant queen with a squeaky clean reputation and a talent for the cello. But, more recently, she came under fire for her social media presence. Her former flame NFL star Danny Amendola, reportedly dragged Olivia for her filtered approach to life on social media, labelling it a ‘fishbowl’—a post he later deleted. The brunette beauty is also a former flame of Nick Jonas, and some say the subject of his hit song Jealous.