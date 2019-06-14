Fattest parrot going dodo’s way
One of the last kakapo populations on remote Codfish Island has been hit with a fungal respiratory disease called aspergillosis, the Department of Conservation said. It said 36 of the parrots were receiving treatment and seven had died, including two adults—a huge loss for a species which has less than 150 fully grown birds left. “Aspergillosis is having a devastating impact on kakapo,” the DOC said in a statement Thursday. The setback comes just weeks after scientists hailed a bumper breeding season for the flightless, nocturnal bird, which was once thought to be extinct. An intense, decades-long conservation effort has seen kakapo numbers slowly rise from a low of about 50 in 1990, and earlier this year there was hope the species was turning the corner. The breeding program resulted in 249 eggs laid, fuelling expectations at least 75 chicks would survive the year, more than double the previous record. But Auckland Zoo veterinarian James Chatterton said efforts were now focussed on saving the birds infected by aspergillosis, which before this year was known to have killed just one kakapo.
Related stories:
No related stories matched this topic.