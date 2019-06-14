Rueful Rody warns Sara: Don‘t run for president in ‘22

President Rodrigo Duterte said he regretted his decision to run for the highest post in the land after winning the presidency in 2016, so he advised his daughter―Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio―not to join the presidential race in 2022. He made the statement before the newly elected local government officials in Cagayan De Oro City, adding he had lost his enthusiasm for work. “If you ask me if I'm happy now, I won't lie. Why would I? I do not have any obligation to you to lie, to tell a lie. I'm sick and tired of this [job]," Duterte said. He said he also warned Sara not to run for president because she would be “disrespected” by critics. “That is why when people speculated Inday to run for president, I told her, ‘Don't do it, ‘Day.”It has been reported that Sara is being groomed as a possible successor to her father, but she has not said anything about her political plans. Duterte has told her that running for president is a decision that requires much thought, and that she should come up with one by January 2021. He said some politicians were doing nothing but criticize his administration, particularly Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. The 74-year-old President has denied accusations he is seeking ways to stay in power beyond the end of his term in 2022, including his plan to introduce federalism.