ALL SECTIONS
Thursday June 13, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Fake news on FB

posted June 13, 2019 at 01:20 am by  AFP
Ottawa—Eighty-six percent of internet users have been duped by fake news—most of it spread on Facebook—according to a global survey published Tuesday.

Fake news on FB

Respondents said they want both governments and social media companies to crack down on these activities, which are contributing to a growing distrust of the internet as well as negatively impacting economies and political discourse.

The United States took the lion’s share of the blame for spreading fake news, followed by Russia and China, according to the annual Ipsos survey of more than 25,000 internet users in 25 countries.

Fake news appeared to be most prevalent on Facebook but also appears on YouTube, blogs, and Twitter, the pollsters found.

The survey results showed people in Egypt were the most gullible while respondents in Pakistan were the most skeptical. 

The results also revealed a widespread distrust of social media companies and growing concerns over online privacy and biases baked into algorithms used by internet companies.

The poll—which relied on both in-person and online interviews—was conducted between December 21, 2018 and February 10, 2019 on behalf of the Center for International Governance Innovation (CIGI).

“This year’s survey of global attitudes not only underscores the fragility of the internet but also netizens’ growing discomfort with social media and the power these corporations wield over their daily lives,” CIGI’s Fen Osler Hampson said in a statement. 

Topics: fake news , Facebook , online privacy , Center for International Governance Innovation , Fen Osler Hampson

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard