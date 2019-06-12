Pilot-test of national ID set from Sept. to Dec. 2019

posted June 12, 2019 at 01:30 am by Vito Barcelo June 12, 2019 at 01:30 am

The government will pilot-test the national identification system from September to December this year, Malacañang said Tuesday. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said a “substantial” number of Filipinos will be registered for the initial run of the system, and that it targets to cover 107 million Filipinos by the end of Duterte’s term in 2022. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said a “substantial” number of Filipinos will be registered for the initial run of the system, and that it targets to cover 107 million Filipinos by the end of Duterte’s term in 2022. READ: First batch of national IDs out by Sept.—PhilSys “There will be a pilot-testing that will run from September to December 2019 to register a substantial number of Filipinos nationwide,” Panelo said in a statement. “By the end of the President’s term in 2022, one hundred seven million Filipinos are targeted to have been registered." Panelo said the implementation of the national ID system was tackled during Duterte’s Cabinet meeting on Monday. In August 2018, Duterte signed The Philippine System Identification Act (PhilSys Act) that paves the way for a national ID system.The national ID law seeks to harmonize, integrate and interconnect the countless and redundant government IDs by establishing a single national identification system, Panelo said. The national ID law is a single and streamlined national identification system that aims to reduce corruption, enhance governance and serve as a tool to keep the public safe. The Philippine Statistics Authority says every Filipinos’ privacy will be safe from unauthorized access and use. The PhilSys registry data will include the demographic data of the person such as the full name, gender, date of birth, place of birth, blood type, address, classification whether a Filipino or alien, and optional information on the person’s e-mail address, mobile number and marital status. The law penalizes the unlawful use of the ID and faking the information in the national ID. READ: It’s a go for nat’l ID system in Sept.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.