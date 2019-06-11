Grab to protest deactivation of 8,000 accounts

posted June 11, 2019 at 01:05 am by Rio N. Araja June 11, 2019 at 01:05 am

Drivers and operators of transport network vehicle services said Monday they will protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board tomorrow over the deactivation of 8,000 Grab Philippines accounts. Leonardo de Leon, Hatchback Community chairman, said the caravan will start from the Quezon Memorial Circle on Elliptical Road at 5 a.m. and stop the LTFRB central office on East Avenue in Quezon City. He urged LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III and Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade to understand the plight of those to be deprived of the Grab accounts. He called for a dialogue with the LTFRB, saying “many TNVS operators and drivers are having difficulties with the requirements set by the board chaired by Attorney Delgra.”The agency opened 20,000 slots in December 2018 and to those who applied until June 7 to complete the requirements. Grab was expected to deactivate the TNVS units that failed to submit evidence that they had a provisional authority on June 10. Hatchback Community is a group of TNVS drivers and operators.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.