Grab to protest deactivation of 8,000 accounts

Drivers and operators of transport network vehicle services said Monday they will protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board tomorrow over the deactivation of 8,000 Grab Philippines accounts.
Leonardo de Leon, Hatchback Community chairman, said the caravan will start from the Quezon Memorial Circle on Elliptical Road at 5 a.m. and stop the LTFRB central office on East Avenue in Quezon City.
He urged LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III and Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade to understand the plight of those to be deprived of the Grab accounts.
He called for a dialogue with the LTFRB, saying “many TNVS operators and drivers are having difficulties with the requirements set by the board chaired by Attorney Delgra.”
The agency opened 20,000 slots in December 2018 and to those who applied until June 7 to complete the requirements.
Grab was expected to deactivate the TNVS units that failed to submit evidence that they had a provisional authority on June 10.
Hatchback Community is a group of TNVS drivers and operators.