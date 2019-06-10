13 perish in CamSur truck crash

ILL-STARRED TRUCK. This handout photograph taken on June 8 and released on June 9 by the San Fernando Municipal Police shows wounded passengers sprawled on a road in San Fernando, eastern Camarines Sur, after the dump truck transporting some 53 passengers lost control and crashed. Among the 13 fatalities were a bride-to-be and two children who had attended a traditional pre-wedding ceremony. AFP

Thirteen people including a bride-to-be and two children were killed when the dump truck they were riding after attending a traditional pre-wedding ceremony rolled over on a mountain road, police said Sunday.The dump truck was carrying 53 passengers in eastern Camarines Sur province on Saturday and was going down the highway when it lost control, injuring dozens of other people, said San Fernando town police investigator Victor Quinao. The group had come from a, a ceremony where a man and his family visit the home of a woman to formally ask for her hand in marriage, Quinao said, adding that the bride-to-be was among those killed. “The truck lost control and rolled over, throwing off some of the passengers while others were crushed,” Quinao said adding it was unclear why the bride-to-be was on the vehicle.“It was a dump truck used to transport soil and sand and was owned by the local government. It appears it was borrowed for the event. The passengers put improvised benches while others were standing.” The fatalities included children aged four and five, Quinao added. Police said they were investigating the possible liability of the driver.