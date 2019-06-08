Egg tart origin: Brit
Across the city it is not uncommon to see long lines of tourists patiently queuing for the sweet treats, a sight that might not seem all that surprising given the former Portuguese colony’s most famous desert is based on Lisbon’s equally renowned pastel de nata. But the current craze for Portuguese-style egg tarts—which has spread across China and parts of Asia in recent years—owes much of its success to a Brit who blundered into the business. The tale began three decades ago when Essex-born industrial pharmacist Andrew Stow opened Lord Stow’s bakery at the southern harborside village of Coloane. “In 1989, recognizing there were no western street-side bakeries... he decided to do something for the local Portuguese community which was to create a pastel de nata for them,” said Eileen Stow, Andrew’s sister, who now manages the business. With no original recipe for pastel de nata to use, Andrew experimented with a heavier British custard filling, based on a family recipe, and Portuguese pastry techniques. The creation initially raised a few eyebrows among Andrew’s Portuguese friends in Macau, but the local Chinese community became hooked. Courtesy of the British, Cantonese cuisine already had a version of an egg tart, made with shortcrust pastry and a more jelly-like filling.
