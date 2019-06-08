Banned Chinese pork good, fake products seized

The Bureau of Customs seized pork products from China and fake branded cellular phones, apparel, shoes, cosmetics, medicines and other goods amounting to more than P800 million in separate raids in Subic, Pasay, and Manila. In a statement, the BOC-Intelligence Group confiscated an estimated P740 million worth of fake goods in two separate raids in warehouses in Manila and Pasay City. The BOC-IG raided warehouses in Baclaran, Pasay City after they received a tip that certain warehouses in the area contained various fake goods that would be sold in the market. Among the seized items were fake branded footwear, apparel, cosmetics, toys, and cellphone accessories. “These items were seized for violating Republic Act (R.A.) no. 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines; and… the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016,” BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said. In Manila, the BOC inspected warehouses along Sta. Cruz in Manila and found hundreds of boxes of unregistered medical products. Meanwhile, the banned meat products from China were intercepted in Subic, Pampanga. Pork products from China have been banned because it has been hit by the Asian swine flu.The Bureau of Animal Industry’s quarantine officers said the shipment was found to contain fish tofu and boxes of pork and pork products. “The Port immediately issued Alert Order of the said shipment and was later found to contain pork meat products—pork balls with a declared value of P600,000,” the BOC said in a statement. The BAI earlier extended its temporary ban on processed pork meat products from 16 countries believed to be affected by the ASF. The BAI said the ban now covers processed pork meat products from Vietnam, Zambia, South Africa, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Mongolia, Moldova, and Belgium. The ban, which was first implemented in September 2018, initially covered only seven countries—China, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Ukraine.