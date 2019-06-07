Senate panels divided; ‘newbies’ in plum posts
“Very good. Way beyond cordial. Off to a good start, I could say,” Sotto said when asked to describe the caucus held in the house of Senator Manny Pacquiao in Dasmariñas Village, Makati. Declaring the “fellowship dinner a success,” Sotto said they assume “all is well.” “Just one or two committees remain [unresolved],” he added. Also in attendance at the caucus were Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Minority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Sonny Angara, Sherwin Gatchalian, Gregorio Honasan, Loren Legarda, Joel Villanueva, and Nancy Binay. Incoming Senators Christopher Go, Ronald dela Rosa, Francis Tolentino, Lito Lapid, Imee Marcos, and Bong Revilla were also present. Senators Richard Gordon and Grace Poe arrived late while Senators Aquilino Pimentel III and Panfilo Lacson had earlier informed their fellow senators they couldn’t make it to the meeting. Pimentel said he has dinner with his wife while Lacson has his birthday celebration. Returning Senator Pia Cayetano was abroad. Senator Cynthia Villar did not attend the meeting because of a prior engagement. The meeting at Pacquiao’s residence was held two days after Villar confronted Pacquiao and Pimenfel for dragging her name into internal issues besetting the ruling PDP-Laban. During the meeting, Sotto said that all present were asked to list down their preferred committees. Pacquiao, who hosted the fellowship, said the meeting was successful as they were able to iron out issues with regards to the committee chairmanships. He said those who failed to attend the meeting can have the committees they wanted. He also confirmed offering his chairmanship of the Senate committee on sports to Go. “I give it to Senator Bong Go. I offered it to him,” Pacquiao said in an interview while undergoing training at Elorde Gym at MOA in Pasay City. However, Pacquiao said he would still sit as chairman of the Senate ethics and public works committees. Go, in a separate statement late Wednesday has expressed interest to hold “leadership” roles—in committees on health, urban planning, sports, and education. Villar has been vocal on retaining the chairmanship of the committees on agriculture and food and the environment and natural resources so she can continue her advocacies. Meanwhile, Go on Thursday assured that he and the other incoming senators will respect the tradition of “equity of the incumbents” in the distribution of committee chairmanships for the 18th Congress. Go also thanked the current Senate majority bloc for accommodating the incoming senators as evidenced by the caucus hosted by Pacquiao. In the meeting, Go confirmed that all those present were asked to list down their preferred committees in the coming 18th Congress.