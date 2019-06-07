Romualdez renews push for Cha-Cha

Leyte Rep.-elect Martin Romualdez has vowed to support President Rodrigo Duterte
’s efforts to amend the Constitution to speed up the Philippines’ economic growth.
Romualdez, a lawyer and president of the Philippine Constitution Association and the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, said the push for Charter change should be in the list of priorities of national leaders as this would complement the Duterte administration’s initiatives to accelerate economic growth.
“We will keep our dedication, commitment, passion and the flame burning in pursuing federalism until we reap the real benefits of genuine constitutional reforms for our children and the succeeding generations,” said Romualdez, one of the frontrunners in the Speakership race.
“I urge my colleagues and the Filipino people to stand behind President Duterte and help push a federal Constitution to create opportunities and for strong economic growth to be felt also by ordinary people.
“The federalism advocacy of President Duterte is a golden opportunity to unlock the doors of peace, progress, and prosperity of the country and the people.”
In December, the House of Representatives voted 224 against 22 with three abstentions approving on third and final reading its version of a federal Constitution under Resolution of Both Houses 15, of which Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was one of the principal authors.
Romualdez, the leader of the Independent Bloc of the 16th Congress, also renewed Philconsa’s commitment to defend and protect the 1987 Constitution.
He said the Constitution serves as a “Bible of good governance” and “beacon of light” in ensuring the country’s political and economic stability.
“Let us join hands to maintain the pristine supremacy of the Constitution,” said Romualdez who will serve his fourth term as Leyte congressman in the incoming 18th Congress.
Romualdez said Philconsa, the oldest association of legal luminaries in the country, remains very supportive of President Duterte’s federalism initiative.
“I am proud to say that the Philconsa has become the premier marketplace for the healthy and vibrant exchange of ideas, perceptions and insights on constitutional issues affecting public interest. We have been doing this consistently with our aim to incite and stimulate awareness, respect, and obedience to the Constitution,’’ Romualdez said.
“The Philconsa is a classic paragon of democracy. It encourages everyone to say his piece, and out of this composite of ideas, insights, and impressions we hope to reach a consensus on what is good and what is best for our country and our people.”
