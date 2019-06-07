ALL SECTIONS
Friday June 7, 2019

Three-man probe team looks into P1.8-billion drug case

posted June 07, 2019 at 01:30 am by  Rey E. Requejo
The Department of Justice has created a three-man panel of prosecutors to conduct a preliminary investigation on the drug complaint filed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in connection with the smuggling in of P1.8 billion worth of illegal drugs concealed in a tapioca shipment in March.

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Clarisa Kuong has been assigned as head of the panel, with Assistant State Prosecutors Rodan Parrocha and Noel Antay Jr. as members said Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Theodore Villanueva.

The panel of prosecutors will issue summons to the respondents in the complaint soon and require them to submit their counter-affidavits to the complaint.

Named as respondents in the complaint were Dong-An Dong, Julie Hao Gamboa, Fe Tamayosa, Alvin Bautista, Jane Abello Castillo, Carlo Dale Zueta, Abraham Torecampo, Arwin Caparros, Leonardo Sucaldito, Mark Leo Magpayo, Brian Pabilona, Meldy Sayson, Rhea Tolosa, Edgardo Dominado, Jerry Siguenza and Debbie Joy Aceron.

They are officers or directors of Wealth Lotus Empire Corp. and Fortuneyield Cargo Services Corp., which facilitated the shipment.

The respondents are facing charges of violating the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The shabu shipment was intercepted on March 22 by PDEA agents and other law enforcers at the Manila International Container Terminal following a tip from Vietnamese authorities.

