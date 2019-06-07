Aussies warned vs. travel to south

The Australian government has sustained the warning to its citizens against traveling to Central and Western Mindanao, Zamboanga and Sulu due to the “very high threat” of kidnapping, terrorist attacks and violent conflicts in those areas. “We remind Australians of the very high threat of kidnapping in the southern Philippines, especially along the Zamboanga peninsula, in the Sulu Archipelago and in the coastal waters between the Philippines and Sabah, Malaysia,” Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in its June 5 travel advisory. The advisory posted in its website also asks its citizens to reconsider their need to travel in the eastern portion of Mindanao due to the “high level of risk” in the area. Australians have also been reminded that the Southern Philippines has been placed under martial law, the advisory said, noting that military rule will heighten the authorities’ power to detain suspects and impose curfews and checkpoints.The advisory also urged its citizens residing in other areas of the Philippines to exercise a high level of caution due to the high threat of terrorist attacks in the country, including Manila. “Be alert to possible threats around locations that have a low level of protective security and places that could be terrorist targets. Possible targets include commercial and public places frequented by foreigners,” the advisory says. Australia also said it is illegal for foreigners to join political rallies.