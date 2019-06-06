Visayas lawmakers flex muscles for Romualdez

“Romualdez has a track record of consensus building,” said the outgoing chairman of the House committee on housing and urban development.
Romualdez is also president of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats. He was the House Independent Bloc of the previous 16th Congress.
Romualdez holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the Ivy League school in Cornell University and a Certificate of Special Studies in Administration and Management from Harvard University. He also earned his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the Philippines.
Benitez said the Visayan Bloc membership in the next Congress was expected to increase from the current 41 to at least 47 members coming from various political parties and party-list organizations.
While former Speaker and Davao Del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez is Visayan-speaking, a Visayan lawmaker who refused to be named said “he [Alvarez] is perceived not to be sympathetic to the plight of Visayans.”
The three other candidates: Reps. Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque, Alan Peter Cayetano of Taguig and Aurelio Gonzales of Pampanga represent congressional districts in Luzon.
Benitez said the selection criteria will be released to members before the Visayan Bloc’s next meeting in July.
READ: ‘Palace idle policy on speaker race favors Romualdez’
COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.