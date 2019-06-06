ALL SECTIONS
Thursday June 6, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Visayas lawmakers flex muscles for Romualdez

posted June 06, 2019 at 01:50 am by  Maricel Cruz
The Visayan Bloc on Tuesday agreed to vote for a common candidate for speaker of the incoming 18th Congress, hinting that Leyte Rep.-elect Martin Romualdez will likely be their bet for the House’s top post. 

READ: Solon bets on Romualdez in speakership race

Visayas lawmakers flex muscles for Romualdez
Ferdinand Martin Romualdez
In a closed-door meeting presided by Negros Occidental Rep. Albee Benitez, convenor of the organization of congressmen from the Visayas, the lawmakers agreed to meet again next month to choose whom to support in the speakership race.

“The Visayan Bloc has demonstrated how unity works in the pursuit of a common legislative agenda for the Visayas region. Unanimity in purpose will be our way of choosing the next speaker,’’ Benitez told reporters.

He said the “Visayan Bloc members vowed to take a united stand in choosing who will lead the Lower House in the next Congress.”

READ: ‘Like GMA, next Speaker should be workaholic

Romualdez on Wednesday said he remained committed to advancing the constitutional reforms during the next Congress to sustain the country’s economic growth.

Romualdez, a lawyer and president of the Philippine Constitution Association, said the incoming House leadership must continue to support President Rodrigo Duterte’s efforts to amend the Constitution.

Benitez said Romualdez was the only candidate for the speaker to represent a congressional district in the Visayas.

He said Romualdez had a long and excellent track record of being a public servant and a legislator.

“Romualdez has a track record of consensus building,” said the outgoing chairman of the House committee on housing and urban development.

Romualdez is also president of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats. He was the House Independent Bloc of the previous 16th Congress.

Romualdez holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the Ivy League school in Cornell University and a Certificate of Special Studies in Administration and Management from Harvard University. He also earned his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the Philippines.

Benitez said the Visayan Bloc membership in the next Congress was expected to increase from the current 41 to at least 47 members coming from various political parties and party-list organizations. 

While former Speaker and Davao Del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez is Visayan-speaking, a Visayan lawmaker who refused to be named said “he [Alvarez] is perceived not to be sympathetic to the plight of Visayans.”

The three other candidates: Reps. Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque, Alan Peter Cayetano of Taguig and Aurelio Gonzales of Pampanga represent congressional districts in Luzon. 

Benitez said the selection criteria will be released to members before the Visayan Bloc’s next meeting in July.

READ: ‘Palace idle policy on speaker race favors Romualdez’

Topics: Martin Romualdez , Albee Benitez , Philippine Constitution Association , Pantaleon Alvarez

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard