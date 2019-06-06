Rody, rest of PH mark Eid’l Fitr

posted June 06, 2019 at 01:40 am by Nathaniel Mariano and Macon Ramos-Araneta June 06, 2019 at 01:40 am

BREAKING THE FAST. Filipino men, women, and children of the Islamic faith participate in the religious holiday at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila’s Luneta Park—the Eid al-Fitr—celebrated by Muslims worldwide as the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month. Lino Santos As Muslims throughout the world celebrated the end of the holy month of Ramadan, President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to become “instruments of love, sacrifice, respect, and selfless service.”In his message to celebrate Eid’l Fitr, Duterte said the Filipinos were joining their the Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe in observing the holy commemoration. He said Eid’l Fitr, or the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is “a solemn occasion that binds the Muslim community together.” “The entire Filipino nation joins them as they offer prayers of praise and thanksgiving as well as demonstrate the virtues of Islamic faith in accordance with the teachings of Allah through the Quran,” he said. Opposition Senator Leila De Lima said she hoped the meaningful occasion should prompt the government to expedite its long-delayed rehabilitation of the war-torn Islamic City of Marawi. Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri said the Muslims have endured a month-long test of sacrifice but have faithfully shown their resolve and steadfastness as they practice one of the pillars of Islam. Former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III says he prays that the values extolled in Ramadan, such as self-sacrifice, self-restraint, forgiveness, charity, and unity will not be forgotten on the celebration of Eid’l Fitr. Senator Grace Poe said the month of daily fasting is not only a sacred duty but powerful teaching to remind us of our shared obligation with all faiths to aid those who live in suffering and poverty. Senator Loren Legarda said Eid’l Fitr has become a familiar occasion even to our Catholic-dominated nation. Senator Win Gatchalian said they were joining in the festivities marking the end of Ramadan and celebrating the passage of the Islamic Banking Act in the Senate.Senator Francis Pangilinan said Filipinos should use the opportunity to draw strength from the teachings of Islam to be brave and persevering amid the everyday challenges they faced. Duterte called on all Muslim Filipinos to observe the occasion as “a time for reflection, enlightenment, and renewal of commitment to a much stronger devotion to the Almighty.” “Take this as an opportunity to deepen your role as instruments of love, sacrifice, respect and selfless service and may each of you remain our government’s partner in promoting peace and understanding among Filipinos from all walks of life,” Duterte, the first Philippine President with Moro lineage, said In honor of the Muslim celebration, Malacañang had earlier declared June 5 a non-working holiday. Meanwhile, a day before the Eid’l Fitr, Duterte paid tribute to the injured soldiers who recently clashed with the local terrorist group Abu Sayyaf. On Tuesday, Duterte conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the rank of Kampilan to the 11 wounded soldiers during his camp visit to Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Sulu. The President’s visit to Sulu came a few days after the death of Dutch national Ewold Horn following the military offensives against the Abu Sayyaf last week. Horn was kidnapped and had been held hostage by the Abu Sayyaf since 2012. The Palace condemned the incident and vowed to pursue his killers “to the ends of the earth until they are brought to justice.” READ: Rody declares June 5 Eid'l Fitr, a regular holiday

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.