Teachers told: Patience has its reward

The Palace on Tuesday appealed to public school teachers to be more patient as the government has been looking for the resources to finance
the proposed increase in their salaries.
Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo asked the teachers for more patience as the government tries its best to finance their salary increase, which requires “a huge amount” of money.
“I just received from [Education] Secretary [Leonor] Briones, coming from the Department of Budget, that if you increase P10,000 for every teacher in this country, it will cost us P150 billion,” Panelo said.
“That is why we appeal to our teachers that since this is a huge amount, they should be more patient. We will really look for money for you.”
Panelo said the salary increase for the teachers is doable, but the government has to look for huge chunks of money to finance the hike.
“We are doing something about it,” Panelo said.
“The President has committed himself and he has not reneged on any commitment he has made during the presidential elections.”
Asked if there was hope for the increase, Panelo said: “Maybe, maybe.”
“But they might do it as an installment. I don.t know how it will happen. But what, I think, is certain is that the President really wants to increase the salaries of the teachers,” he added.
Malacañang already assured teachers that the Chief Executive is currently working to increase their salaries following the appeal from groups on the start of the school year.
The Palace official even mulled that the Duterte administration is open to having a dialogue with the teachers. “We will arrange for that. I’ll talk with the President about that,” he added.
