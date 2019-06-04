QC courts: Consolidate Dengvaxia cases

Various Quezon City courts have ordered the consolidation of the civil suits against the French drugmaker Sanofi Pharmaceutical Inc. and its distributor, Zuellig Pharma Corp., in connection with the deaths of several children after receiving Dengvaxia vaccine shots. Branch 84 Judge Luisito Cortez issued two separate orders granting the motions to consolidate the cases filed by the parents of Shiela Mae Guerra and Aejay Bautista. “In the motion for consolidation, the plaintiff alleged, among others, that the instant complaint arose from the same series of events, involves identical issues in the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City, Branch 226,” one of the orders read. Branch 104 Judge Catherine Manondon also granted the motions for consolidation filed by the kin of Trishanne Casona et al; Vicente Arugay et al; Kianah Mae Racuya et al, and Christine Mae de Guzman et al through the Public Attorney’s Office. Branch 215 Judge Rafael Hipolito also followed suit, directing the transfer of the civil complaints filed by the heirs of Gilliane Rosal Vasquez et al. and Micaella Kayla Mainit et al. to Branch 226. Branch 100 Judge Editha Mina Aguba also allowed the consolidation of the case filed by the parents of Annaliza Silverio, as well as Branch 220 Judge Jose Paneda in favor of the heirs of Christine Joy Asuncion.Another judge, Madonna Echiverri of Branch 81, allowed the transfer of the case filed by the parents of Adeline Castroverde to Branch 226 for the promotion of an efficient dispensation of justice. Ex-Health Secretary Janette Garin, Philippine Children’s Medical Center Julius Lecciones and other health officials were included in the suits, according to PAO. In May, Branch 226 Judge Manuel Sta. Cruz Jr. denied Sanofi and Zuellig’s motions to dismiss the civil case filed by the kin of Abbie Hedia, a 13-year-old student who died of septic shock on Feb. 10, 2018, after receiving Dengvaxia vaccine shots. “Hypothetically admitting the mentioned allegations together with other facts alleged in the complaint, the court may render judgment upon the same,” the court order says. PAO said “thus, the consolidation of the instant case, with other similar Dengvaxia cases, is desirable to expedite the hearing of the cases, and to avoid confusion, conflicting ruling, and unnecessary costs entailed with multiplicity of suits as the two cases involve common questions of facts and law.”