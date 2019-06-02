Rody: Japan ties 'empowering' PH

posted June 02, 2019 at 01:10 am by Vito Barcelo June 02, 2019 at 01:10 am

READ: Duterte all set for Tokyo trip—Palace Malacañang on Saturday said Manila’s relations with Tokyo were now on “even stronger footing” after President Rodrigo Duterte capped his visit to Japan, his third since assuming the presidency in 2016. In a statement, the Palace said President Duterte’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was successful as the President managed to sign trade deals worth P288 billion. These deals “are expected to generate 82,737 jobs,” the Palace said. The President arrived in Manila before dawn Saturday after “a successful” bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe and participated in the 25th Nikkei International Conference on The Future of Asia. “President Duterte and Prime Minister Abe agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development, trade and investments, agriculture, labor, defense, maritime security, and maritime domain awareness, people-to-people exchanges, and the pursuit of just and lasting peace and progress in Mindanao,” the Palace said. READ: Duterte vows graft-free deals with Japan traders “The President conveyed appreciation for Japan’s renewed support for the government’s Build, Build, Build program, citing Japanese development assistance as the gold standard for the country’s development cooperation with other partner countries,” the statement said. Japan committed to make available around 25 billion yen ($230.89 million) for Mindanao’s development covering its road network, vocational training facilities and equipment, water supply development in the Bangsamoro, and livelihood projects, among others. Also discussed was the possibility of Japan accepting skilled foreign workers, regional maritime security, non-traditional threats, the Korean Peninsula tensions, free trade, and advancing the rule of law including in the South China Sea. The Palace said the two leaders discussed opportunities to tap the demographic complementarity between the two countries to drive economic growth, including the possibility of Japan opening its door to skilled foreign labor.Both Duterte and Abe exchanged views on regional maritime security, non-traditional threats, ongoing efforts to secure peace in the Korean Peninsula, supporting free trade, and advancing the rule of law, including in the South China Sea, the Palace statement said. Meanwhile, at the Nikkei International Conference, Duterte “stressed that the destruction caused by natural disasters is more painful for developing nations and for the poorest of the poor.” The Palace said “the President urged for greater accountability among developed countries stressing that ‘when the lives of millions hang in a balance, there has got to be a way.’” Duterte likewise hailed the partnership between the Philippines and Japan as one that “empowers rather than fosters dependency” and is the “kind of relationship that the Philippines seek with other countries.” “President Duterte thanked Japanese partners for their vote of confidence in the Philippines as a trade market and investment destination,” the Palace said. The President “also met key Japanese tourism industry partners who expressed optimism in doing more business in the Philippines, affirming that the country has remained one of the preferred tourism destinations of Japanese nationals.” The President also met the Filipino community in Japan and thanked them for the overwhelming support given during the recent Philippine midterm polls. READ: Duterte hits out at US, extols Japan virtues

