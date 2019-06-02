'Yolanda' rehab fund non-use clarified

Civil Defense officials revealed Saturday some difficulty in validating qualified ''Yolanda'' beneficiaries was reason more than P40 million in typhoon funds had remained unspent six years on. READ: DND called out for non-use of P2.6-million ‘Yolanda’ funds since ’13 Office of Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, in an interview on Radyo dzBB, beamed nationwide, admitted the difficulty by target beneficiaries to provide proof like death and medical certificates which he said were needed for their claims. But Jalad, who retired in 2015 from the Philippine Army with the rank of a brigadier general, and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director, said the agency had continued to distribute funds for the victims. Being a former military officer, military and disaster analysts said Jalad had developed an early appreciation for the mandate of the Office of Civil Defense and NDRRMC. His active involvement in rehabilitation and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm ''Sendong'' that struck Iligan City in December 2011 is just an example of his earlier efforts as a strong advocate of DRRM. Jalad admitted it was hard to establish proof of being a Yolanda victim—if they were hurt but did not go to hospital for a medical certificate—adding the process that challenged him was proof of death, where surviving kin can show proof of death from the typhoon which struck the region in 2013. He said they disseminated information through the media and the local government units in Region 8 that victims could approach the OCD to claim the funds, adding no one was going to the OCD office – the last time being two months ago.According to Jalad, then Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez requested for funding of water supplies in resettlement houses. He stressed the local government of Tacloban City did not have funds to buy water meters. Jalad said the request was being validated since last year for the procurement of the water meters. The OCD already signed the memorandum of agreement with the head of the Water District in Tacloban City. The Commission on Audit earlier revealed that P40.98 million remained at the OCD out of the P135.39 million it received from donors for Yolanda victims. In early November 2013, category 5 cyclone Yolanda (international name Haiyan), the strongest typhoon ever to make landfall in recorded history, left over 6,000 people dead and affected over 16 million people in central Philippines as it cut a trail of death and destruction across the regions. READ: Yolanda rehab fund audit pressed

