Duterte shops for daughter

posted May 31, 2019 at 01:30 am by Manila Standard May 31, 2019 at 01:30 am

BREATHER IN TOKYO. President Rodrigo Duterte does with common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña some quick shopping in the Japanese capital and buys a laptop and a watch for his daughter Veronica. Photos by Sen. Bong Go via GMA/Twitter President Rodrigo Duterte bought a laptop and a watch for his daughter Veronica as he and common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña sneaked in some shopping in Tokyo on Thursday during his four-day working visit to Japan.This was the first time President Duterte went shopping abroad with his family while on an official visit, noted former aide and Senator-elect Christopher “Bong” Go, who in pictures taken by GMA News reporter Virgil Lopez was with the President in visiting the Apple store in Tokyo. Duterte also hit the stores in Hong Kong last October 2018 and in February, but both were while he was on vacation with Veronica and Avancena.The President is slated to speak at the 25th International Conference on The Future of Asia, also in Tokyo, and hold talks on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Since becoming President, Duterte has visited Japan thrice, with his previous visits in 2016 and 2017―both in October.

