Labia sizes matter to youth

The rise in labiaplasty surgery—an operation to reshape or shorten the lips of the vulva—is worrying confirmation that, for young people especially, the aesthetic of their vagina is a source of low self-esteem, the magazine Cosmopolitan UK reported.

“As reported by the Victoria Derbyshire Show last year, more than 200 girls under the age of 18 underwent the procedure on the NHS [National Health Service] in 2015-16—150 of whom were reportedly under 15,” the magazine said in a Yahoo News article. To tackle this concerning issue, it’s vital that women understand exactly what is and isn’t normal when it comes to the vagina, the magazine said. “Unless your vagina is causing you physical discomfort, then there’s absolutely nothing to worry about,” Dr. Mofid Ibraheim, an expert surgeon in gynecological procedures at MYA, explained previously to Cosmopolitan UK.The topic came up in a recent thread on the social site Reddit, when people who would describe themselves as having large labia were asked how they feel about them, and whether they’re self-conscious about how they look, the magazine added. “No part of a woman’s body is exempt from unrealistically high standards—and that includes the vagina. Thanks to porn films showing generally hairless women with ‘perfect’ rosebud labia, both men and women alike have adopted an expectation that this is what every vagina should look like,” Cosmo UK said. “But in the same way our faces look different, so do our genitals—and it’s completely natural to do so,” it added.