Pinoy janitor $7-million richer in Canada
The Filipino, now a resident of Surrey city in British Columbia, matched all six numbers on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win the $7-million jackpot from the April 27, 2019 draw―only a few days after celebrating his 58th birthday, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation said in a statement. An estimated 851,000 Filipinos live in Canada according to its 2016 census, with most living in urbanized areas. “I remember scanning my ticket and seeing all these numbers,” says Halasan. “I have really blurry vision so I had to hold the ticket right up to my face. I couldn’t believe it.” Halasan recalls calling his daughter in a panic in the hazy moments after realizing his big win. “He sat me down at the table,” his daughter describes. “And then he whispered really quietly to me that he won $7 million. I didn’t believe him. We had to check online several times.”
Related stories:
No related stories matched this topic.