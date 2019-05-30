Virus-laden laptop sells for $1.3 million
On Tuesday his creation “The Persistence of Chaos” rocked the art world, selling for more than $1.3 million in a New York online auction. There’s nothing special about the 2008 10-inch Netbook, running Microsoft’s now-outdated Windows XP. But loaded onto its memory chips are the computing world’s equivalents of the most deadly infectious diseases: “I LOVE YOU” from 2000, “Sobig” of 2003, “MyDoom” (2004), “DarkTequila” (2013), “BlackEnergy” (2015), and the most notorious of all, the “WannaCry” ransomware from two years ago. It is a powerful symbol of the threat on simple laptop can pose to the entire world. The six trojans, worms, and malware loaded on it have caused at least $95 billion in damage around the world, according to Guo. Guo is an internet artist “whose work critiques modern day extremely online culture,” the auction site, organized by cybersecurity group Deep Instinct, said. The computer, viewed via an online video stream, is harmless in its auction state―turned on, but not connected to any network or the Internet. The auction site says it is “airgapped”―its wireless and Internet connections physically and electronically plugged.
