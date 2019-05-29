Wawa Dam project seen to solve water crises in 2 years

SLRB president and chief executive Anthony Jude Violago thanked the MWSS, Manila Water and Razon for hammering out a "win-win formula" to the much-delayed project.
The project had been in the works for 20 years, including two years of joint development work between Razon and Violago.
“After 20 years, my father’s vision will finally come to fruition. Water will now flow to Metro Manila residents, solving the current water problems, he said.
MWSS Chairman Franklin Demonteverde and MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco announced the agency's approval of the joint venture on May 23. The approval was made in two separate board meetings on May 9 and 22.
The MWSS and the Office of the Government Corporate Council are finalizing the remaining issues on the project.
“We look forward to finalizing the remaining issues on the on-going review of the OGCC and the MWSS-Regulatory Office to accelerate project execution, considering the criticality of delivering the much-needed water supply in the east zone, said Guillaume Lucci, Prime Infra president, and COO.
Velasco said securing water supply was one of the cornerstones of his administration, and the Wawa bulk water supply project was a critical and an integral part of the vision.
“It is among the priority initiatives committed to President Rodrigo Duterte in addressing the current water supply deficit that government resources cannot afford, and this is the reason why a private sector-led development of bulk supply of water was sought, Velasco said in a statement.
