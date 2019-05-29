ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday May 29, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

DFA chief says Canada trash set to go May 30

posted May 29, 2019 at 01:40 am by  Rey E. Requejo
The tons of trash from Canada will be sent back on May 30, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said Tuesday.

READ: Canada to take back trash ‘sooner than later’

“All containers containing garbage [were] cleaned and ready to go. Waiting for a couple of documents and routine permission from China for transshipment to Canada,” Locsin said in his Twitter account.

“Departure is May 30,” he said.

Locsin credited President Rodrigo Duterte for “pushing the right button” to get things moving.

Locsin also praised the Canadian government for “fully cooperating” with the Philippines to repatriate the garbage.

“Created under PNoy [referring to former President Benigno Aquino III]; left [to] fester 4 years; solved by Duterte,” he tweeted.

The May 30 schedule is one month earlier than the date initially set by the Canadian government.

The almost 70 containers of trash underwent fumigation, with the process observed by Canadian government officials.

The containers from Canada containing trash were labeled “recyclable plastic materials” when these were shipped to Manila by Chronic Inc, a firm based in Ontario, Canada, in 2013 and 2014.

After Canada missed its May 15 deadline to take back the garbage, the Philippines recalled its ambassador and consuls from Canada.

Over the weekend, Malacañang confirmed that the President had also banned all official travel to Canada until the garbage problem had been resolved.

READ: PH as garbage dump? Aussies follow suit after Canada, SoKor

Topics: tons of trash , Canada , Teodoro Locsin , Department of Foreign Affairs , Benigno Aquino III , Rodrigo Duterte

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard