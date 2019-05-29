DFA chief says Canada trash set to go May 30

The tons of trash from Canada
will be sent back on May 30, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said Tuesday.
“All containers containing garbage [were] cleaned and ready to go. Waiting for a couple of documents and routine permission from China for transshipment to Canada,” Locsin said in his Twitter account.
“Departure is May 30,” he said.
Locsin credited President Rodrigo Duterte for “pushing the right button” to get things moving.
Locsin also praised the Canadian government for “fully cooperating” with the Philippines to repatriate the garbage.
“Created under PNoy [referring to former President Benigno Aquino III]; left [to] fester 4 years; solved by Duterte,” he tweeted.
The May 30 schedule is one month earlier than the date initially set by the Canadian government.
The almost 70 containers of trash underwent fumigation, with the process observed by Canadian government officials.
The containers from Canada containing trash were labeled “recyclable plastic materials” when these were shipped to Manila by Chronic Inc, a firm based in Ontario, Canada, in 2013 and 2014.
After Canada missed its May 15 deadline to take back the garbage
, the Philippines recalled its ambassador and consuls from Canada.
Over the weekend, Malacañang confirmed that the President had also banned all official travel to Canada until the garbage problem had been resolved.
