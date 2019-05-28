ALL SECTIONS
It’s a miracle! Ten survive truck crash

posted May 28, 2019 at 01:20 am by  PNA
Cotabato City—A pick-up truck plunged into a 20-foot ravine in Antipas, North Cotabato, on Sunday, but all 10 passengers and the driver miraculously survived the fall, an official said Monday.

All survived the crash at 9 a.m. in Pontevedra village with only minor injuries, said Capt. Bernard Abarquez, head of the Antipas Municipal Police. 

The driver, Ronald Dayot, said the vehicle brakes quit while he was negotiating a downward portion of the national highway in the area.

“The vehicle hit the highway barrier before plunging into the ravine, Abarquez said. 

He named the survivors as Virgilio Amandoron; Heber Caahao, 59; Mary Luiz Digal, 35; Glenda Dejesica, 39; Flordeliza Pacultan; Aser Guanzon, 48; Catherine Cañete, 46; Flordeliza Pacultad and Jolly Beth Dayot, all residents of Gambodes village in  Arakan, North Cotabato. 

