Bikoy's blues ain't over; charges loom

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said Saturday her husband Manases Carpio could not forgive Peter Joemel Advincula, alias Bikoy
, for linking him to the illegal drug trade and mulled filing charges against him but did not say when.
At the same time, one of the congressmen tagged by Bikoy, a confessed “whistleblower” in an alleged plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte, on Saturday said his group would pursue filing charges against Advincula.
Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo told reporters that while he would rather ignore Advincula, the administration might take advantage of his group's silence and use Advincula in filing cases against Magdalo and its members.
"They can make us busy with Bikoy to forget everything [fiscalizing] isn't it? If they use the legal process then they will make (us) busy answering charges," Alejano said.
"If you have been diverted to that situation, then you will forget the important issues. That is the purpose of the diversion... keep us on the defensive, make us work on the accusations of this Bikoy and forget everything," he said.
In a series of videos titled "Ang Totoong Narco-list," Bikoy claimed drug money was funneled into the bank accounts of Duterte-Carpio's husband, her brother Paolo, and Senator-elect Christopher Go.
In a related development:
• Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate on Saturday dismissed Advincula as a mere decoy to divert public attention from pressing issues.
"The problem with Bikoy, his actions could be a decoy to divert public attention from gut issues," Zarate said. "Bikoy is a decoy," the lawmaker added.
Zarate also said Advincula could be similarly situated to sacked Police Colonel Eduardo Acierto who he said surfaced to divert public attention on issues affecting the public.
Acierto earlier claimed former Special Assistant to the President and now Senator-elect Go and former Bureau of Corrections chief and now Senator-elect Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa were allegedly protecting the drug syndicate of former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang.
"For example, there are so many issues hounding the conduct of the last elections that should be looked into. And yet Bikoy suddenly surfaced, the issue on problems in relation to the elections die down. The public attention was obviously diverted," Zarate said.
Zarate pointed out that Advincula should be ignored and that the focus must be on the main issues of the day—election problems.
The lawmaker said the public should be wary against individuals like Bikoy, adding "People can be vulnerable to bombardment of such malinformation."
On Thursday, Advincula said the videos were "orchestrated lies" concocted by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and the opposition and he was promised P500,000 to produce the videos.
He apologized to the Dutertes for creating the videos.
Alejano said the opposition had yet to decide on the legal actions to take against Advincula.
"I am inclined not to give importance to Bikoy. For me it is clear that he is lying," Alejano said.
"But the filing of charges is still one of the considerations we are looking into," he added.
Advincula claimed he was the hooded man in the video series called "Ang Totoong Narco list" where he accused members of the First Family and Go of receiving drug money.
Advincula, however, retracted his statement and pointed to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV
and allies of the Liberal Party as the masterminds of the alleged oust-Duterte plot.
On Saturday, Advincula was reported to have left Camp Crame after he posted bail.
Advincula's sibling told reporters they would go straight to their relatives' home, but did not specify whether that was in the metropolis or beyond it.
Authorities said Advincula did not say whether he was receiving threats to his life.
Replying to questions, PNP-CIDG-NCR chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Arnold Ibay said: "[We see] no reason to monitor him... As far as we are concerned we have released him.”
