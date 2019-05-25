High-cut swimsuit stirs ‘monstrosity’ views
According to a Yahoo News UK report on Friday, the swimsuit’s designer, Jaded London, described the item as “super summery in style” before noting its “high leg design.” Accented by a barely-there hemline, the trendy bandeau-style one-piece swimsuit also sports a tropical print but left some customers fearing they would be left exposed. The comments on social media were just as cutting. One followed of Topshop quipped that the design includes just “two small triangles and a belt.” “[That’s] a nasty chafe waiting to happen,” observed one user. “What the everlasting f*** is this?” asked another—the same person who labeled the look “a monstrosity.”
