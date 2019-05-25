High-cut swimsuit stirs ‘monstrosity’ views

The fashion brand Topshop is gaining a lot of buzzes online for a very high-cut swimsuit it is selling that has led shoppers to describe it as a “monstrosity.”

According to a Yahoo News UK report on Friday, the swimsuit’s designer, Jaded London, described the item as “super summery in style” before noting its “high leg design.” Accented by a barely-there hemline, the trendy bandeau-style one-piece swimsuit also sports a tropical print but left some customers fearing they would be left exposed. The comments on social media were just as cutting. One followed of Topshop quipped that the design includes just “two small triangles and a belt.” “[That’s] a nasty chafe waiting to happen,” observed one user. “What the everlasting f*** is this?” asked another—the same person who labeled the look “a monstrosity.”“It’s like ASOS’ clear trousers, they just won’t work in real life,” another commenter said, mentioning the British online fashion and cosmetic retailer that released pants that many have compared to cling wrap—often used to preserve food. Despite its eye-catching glory, the bathing suit is far from the first to grab the public’s attention, Yahoo News UK noted. “Earlier this year, a skimpy swimsuit caused a stir due to its low-cut sideboob top, while another memorable offering gained attention for just how little it left to the imagination,” it reported.